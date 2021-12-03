Jewish center on the Plaza heavily vandalized during Hanukkah

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jewish organization in Kansas City is recovering following the discovering massive damage at its facilities.

Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin arrived at Chabad on the Plaza on Thursday morning to find papers and books thrown about, electric wiring ripped out and plumbing cut with water pouring everywhere.

The rabbi said it’s devastating to have this happen — especially as Hanukkah is going on.

“Hanukkah is really all about light, adding one more candle every day,” Itkin said “We start with one, add a second one, a third one, a fourth one, a fifth, a sixth until the eight night. Tonight’s the sixth night, and at a time to have so much light added to the world, to have some of that light taken off and this place made a little dark hurts a little bit.”

Fortunately, the Torah and other important religious texts were left intact.

The rabbi said police currently believe this wasn’t a targeted hate crime.

Meanwhile, Chabad on the Plaza is looking to raise $54,000 in 54 hours. The Jewish education and community center had already raised over $76,000 as of 2 p.m. Friday. With the help of generous supporters, every dollar donated is being matched three times.