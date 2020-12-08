Jewish Family Services provides hundreds of gifts to people facing hard times during pandemic

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah starts this Thursday evening. On Tuesday Jewish Family Services provided gifts to hundreds of people facing hard times this season.

This year of the pandemic has made for a hard year for many families. As the metro’s Jewish community prepares to begin observing Hanukkah, some of them are struggling.



“One of my brothers has had it and was in and out of the hospital three times, so I know how awful it is,” said volunteer Cheryl Samet. “They need something to cheer them up.”



So Jewish Family Services in Overland Park decided to help. First, they gathered gifts, enough for more than 350 people. Then they designed a way to deliver those safely to protect people from being exposed to coronavirus.

“Even though everyone is struggling with their own challenges I think people want to do something that feels good to them as well,” said Taly Friedman, director of volunteer engagement. “So we’ve been able to have so many more people step up. And we just feel so lucky to have such a wonderful caring community that helps each other.”



Tuesday volunteers gathered to make those deliveries. Offering kindness and encouragement in a spirit of compassion.



“It makes my day,” Samet said. “To see them happy and to see them ‘”oh I really needed this, thank you so much, thank you.”’



Coming together, caring for their fellow man, and spreading a little joy and hope in the spirit of the season.

“For me, that’s my gift to them. I give my heart,” Samet said.

Jewish Family Services helped about the same number of people as last year, nearly 350. But this year, the number of people who volunteered and donated doubled.