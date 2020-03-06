Jill Biden to campaign for Joe Biden in Kansas City Monday

Jill Biden, wife of former US vice president Joe Biden, speaks during her husband’s first campaign event as a candidate for US President at Teamsters Local 249 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jill Biden will campaign for Joe Biden in Kansas City next week.

Jill Biden will make two stops in the city on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary.

Biden will tour the Veteran’s Community Project with former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander before hosting a public get out the vote event at IBEW Local Union 124.

Doors to the event open at 11:45 a.m. You can RSVP to the meet and greet here.

Vice President Joe Biden is in a closely contended presidential primary race with Senator Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden is scheduled to make a stop in Kansas City at the World War I Museum and Memorial Satruday and Sanders will hold a rally Monday afternoon at The Midland.

According to a Nexstar/Emerson College poll, a final ballot test of Missouri respondents found 48.1% of voters would choose Biden, with 43.7% voting for Sanders. The margin of error is +/- 4.7%

