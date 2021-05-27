Jill Biden visiting Kansas City Metropolitan Community College today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First Lady Jill Biden is flying into Kansas City and visiting a community college in Midtown as a part of a nationwide vaccination tour.

Biden is flying into the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport this afternoon and then traveling to Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley campus. It’s part of a campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership between pharmacies and community colleges.

Those involved planned the trip to Kansas City hoping to increase vaccinations for students, staff and others who live near the schools.

There have been more than 6,000 mobile vaccination clinics conducted with this federal program. They are expected to continue across the nation through June.

This is all part of President Biden’s goal to get 70% of Americans immunized against COVID-19 by the Fourth of July.

If you’d like to get a vaccination at the clinic, registration is required. You can choose between the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccines will be dispensed from Costco Pharmacy.

