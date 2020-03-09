Jill Biden visits Kansas City ahead of primary, touring Veterans Community Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's primary election brought Jill Biden to town Monday to help get out the vote.

Democrats want veterans' votes to help determine who should be our next President. That's why Kansas City's Veterans Community Project has been a popular campaign stop among Democrats running for office.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg visited last year while campaigning for the nomination.

VCP is unique in offering a one-stop shop for veterans who need help finding a place to live, getting a job or simply getting around town with a free bus pass.

On Monday, Jill Biden got a firsthand look at all of the resources the nonprofit provides those who served our country.

And veterans are expected to be an important voting contingent, whose support both parties are vying for in this year's elections.

"They can make an impact as well," VCP co-founder Brandonn Mixon said. "The veteran community is huge. We just need the support. I think it’s really important to get them out there and say, 'Hey, there is somebody who is supporting us.'"

VCP hopes to establish similar tiny home communities for veterans in five other cities by 2022.

The nonprofit doesn't receive any taxpayer funding. They said by remaining private it allows them to help everyone in the ways that the group wants.

Biden got to see how community cooperation helps take care of veterans in Kansas City. She also talked with a veteran, who now lives in one of VCP's tiny homes, about the successes of the housing program.