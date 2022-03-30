KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jill Marie Boutique pop-up store in the Country Club Plaza will close on April 6, the store announced.

The boutique is owned by Sydni Russell, the fiancée of former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Russell announced the closure of the Plaza location on social media, but said the Zona Rosa location will remain open.

Jill Marie is closing the doors to our @countryclubplaza pop up store. We did not get to make this decision 😔 but always believe that when one door closes, another opens. jillmarietees

Officials with the Plaza said they have a new tenant ready to take the place of the shop.

Along with the news of the closure, Russell announced a change in the brand’s name to Jill Marie Tees.

Thank you for our support on our Plaza pop up store and we can’t wait to see what the future holds! jillmarietees