KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular pop-up boutique on the plaza has closed. The owner has ties to the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyrann Mathieu and that has a lot of customers wondering about the shop’s future in Kansas City.

Jill Marie Boutique at the Country Club Plaza has closed their doors for good.

While one door closes, loyal customers are happy another is staying open.

Owner Sydni Russell said the Jill Marie at Zona Rosa is not closing.

“I’m pretty sad, but I guess business is business,” Ashley Johnson said. “At least there’s another location!”

“We were just a temporary pop up,” Sales Associate Briana Torres said. “We were here for about five months.”

Russell’s fiancé is Kansas city Chiefs safety and free agent Tyrann Mathieu.

Torres said their KC store will continue to get everyone game day ready with red and gold gear.

“So, we’re definitely staying in Kansas city,” Torres said. “All of our inventory here is going to our Zona Rosa location.”

Russell said she didn’t choose to close the Plaza location.

Officials with the Plaza said they have a new tenant ready to move in. No word yet on who what are will fill the vacancy, just that a lease has been signed.

Johnson and her 18-month-old daughter, Kyrie, love the clothes.

Jill Marie sells unique outfits for kids and moms alike.

“They are just cute little pieces and they fit her so well,” Johnson said. “Yeah, i know, don’t you love it.”

She’s supported Russell’s store since they set up shop.

“We love to support small businesses,” Johnson said. “I own a small business myself. So, supporting another small local business warms my hear.”

Russell also said she’s re-branding, but not too far from the current name. Jill Marie will become Jill Marie Tees.

Right now, the Zona Rosa location is only open Thursday through Sunday.

They’re moving to seven days a week following the Plaza store closure.

