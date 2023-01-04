OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas City metro area will get a chance to get a taste of true ramen culture in early 2023.

JINYA Ramen Bar will be expanding and will make their way to the Bluhawk development in Overland Park located at 7761 West 159th Street with its new 3,000 square feet restaurant.

The restaurant will feature an open-view kitchen, patio, and bar offering ramen bowls, small plates, and vegan options.

JINYA will house a full bar with a drink menu highlighting sake flights, local craft beers, and a wide variety of Japanese whiskies, including the blended and carbonated Toki Highball served from a super-chilled Suntory/Hoshizaki dispenser.

JINYA will also offer a lineup of savory plant-based menu items such as impossible tacos, impossible rice bowl, flying vegan harvest, spicy creamy vegan, and Tsunami white pearl ramen bowls.

JINYA opened its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan in 2010, and expanded into the United States where there are currently 50 JINYA locations in the US.

“Guests will first come to JINYA for our delicious ramen, and then they keep coming back because of our incredible service and fun, contemporary experience,” JINYA Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi said in a statement.

The new restaurant is set to open in February 2023 and is currently hiring all team members.

Those who are interested in a position at the restaurant are asked to email jinyaOVPgm@gmail.com for employment inquiries.