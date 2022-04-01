OLATHE, Kan. — One of Johnson County’s favorite attractions opened its doors for the season.

Deanna Rose Farmstead announced in February that it had a number of open positions. It warned some activities wouldn’t be available if the positions went unfilled.

The attraction is still looking to hire a maintenance attendant, but other jobs have been filled. That means the farmstead will operate normally this season, according to the City of Olathe.

The only activity that will be delayed is bottle feeding the goats, according to the city. The goats were born later than normal and are too small to move outdoors right now.

Visitors can still see the baby goats, or kids, in the dairy barn.

Activities for the entire season are available online at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

