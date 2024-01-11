Salaries soared during the economic recovery from the pandemic, and that surge pushed several jobs in the Kansas City area over the $100,000-a-year threshold.

That’s according to an analysis by The Business Journals of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which showed how median annual income changed by occupation from 2021 to 2022.

In the Kansas City metro area, 16 jobs eclipsed the six-figure threshold between 2021 and 2022. Here are 5 local jobs that crossed the $100,000 threshold:

Athletes and sports competitors: $63,020 in 2021, $186,170 in 2022

Sales engineers: $80,790 in 2021, $103,150 in 2022

Economics teachers, postsecondary: $85,070 in 2021, $103,260 in 2022

Computer hardware engineers: $87,100 in 2021, $106,940 in 2022

Facilities managers: $94,840 in 2021, $101,600 in 2022

