JoCo Christmas Bureau giving to families in need while leader fights COVID-19 in ICU

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Christmas Bureau is making Christmas brighter for thousands of families in the metro.

Today was day two of a 9-day giveaway. Of course, the giant holiday giveaway looked a little different this year.

Usually, pre-registered clients come into a warehouse and pick out their own Christmas toys, coats, books and groceries. This year it was all drive through.

Larry Biggus is the Christmas Bureau’s executive director and the only paid full time employee. Tonight, he is in the Intensive Care Unit battling COVID-19.

“We’re pulling together but we sure do miss him,” volunteer team leader Barb Kopek Hill said.

Volunteers said everything Larry did to prepare for the drive through has helped it to run like clockwork so far, even though he isn’t there.

“We set up a system with a computer technician on how to get categories, so they could go ahead and pick out toys, and if they wanted a baby doll, they would say that. If they wanted a Spider-Man, they could say that,” Karen Boyd, children’s team chair, said. “We’d know ages and what they wanted so it helps us a lot. It takes more work, but we wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of Larry’s foresight.”

Because of COVID-19, the Johnson County Christmas Bureau missed some of its biggest fundraisers, so finances are tight when the need is greater than ever. If you would like to help, go to the Christmas Bureau website, JCCB.org.

LATEST STORIES: