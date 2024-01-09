OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County government has limited hours for business on a blustery, snow-covered Tuesday.

Despite schools and businesses closing all across the Kansas City area in response to the Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning, Johnson County will still provide some limited in-person services.

Officials gave an update on what programs’ schedules will be adjusted and which services will become available again after the storm passes.

Most Johnson County libraries will open on Tuesday at noon. Edgerton Library opens at 1 p.m., its regularly scheduled time.

For those relying on public transportation, officials say the K-10 connector bus route will not be available on Tuesday. They add that other transit routes, while operating, may experience 30 to 60-minute delays.

Johnson County Home-Delivered Meals and Catch-a-Ride services have been canceled for the day and senior nutrition centers are also closed.

Many parks in the county will also be closed to the public. Johnson Coutny has a website to stay up-to-date on park facilities and trail schedules.

A Johnson County police department has a temporary protocol in place due to the weather. Anyone who comes away unharmed in crashes today in Overland Park is asked to walk-in their crash report on another day.

Overland Park police still plan to respond to crashes that cause injury or if someone is suspected of driving impaired.

For all other crashes, OPPD said drivers should still exchange ID and insurance information, but to not report the crash until the storm passes. Walk-in crash reports can be taken to the Sanders Justice Center or the Myron Scafe Building.