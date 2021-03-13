JOCO Sheriff to heighten DUI enforcement in honor of man killed by drunk driver

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County, KS Sheriff’s Office will conduct DUI saturation throughout the county in honor of Sam A. Williams, who was killed when he was the passenger in a car and the intoxicated driver lost control.

The accident happened one year ago on March 12, 2020. Law enforcement say that Williams believed the driver was sober.

The driver was Williams’ coworker. They failed a field sobriety test and was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, but was upgraded to intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter after Williams’ death. The case remains open.

To honor Williams, areas of Johnson County known to have a high amount of DUI incidents will have extra patrols to target impaired drivers.

