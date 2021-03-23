JOCO Suicide Prevention Coalition’s new website to increase awareness, provide resources

OLATHE, Kan. — A new website launched by the Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition will help increase awareness and provide resources for families, work or community organizations.

“The Suicide Prevention Coalition has demonstrated that it is a critical part of our overall strategy to prevent suicides and raise awareness about mental health in Johnson County,” JCMHC Director Tim DeWeese said. “It’s one of the reasons why we are seeing an increase in the number of people reaching out for help with their mental health, while also seeing a decrease in the number of deaths by suicide.”

Originally, the information was available on the Johnson County Mental Health Center’s website.

The new dedicated website give community members direct access to tools, resources and additional information to continue the coalition’s goals of raising awareness.

“Our hope is that this new online presence will accelerate the work of suicide prevention in Johnson County by making it easier for community members to get direct access to resources,” Sondra Wallace, chair of the Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition, said.

