Joe Biden endorses candidate Nicole Galloway for Missouri governor

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Presidential candidate Joe Biden has endorsed gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway, according to a statement from the Galloway campaign.

“I am proud to endorse Nicole for Governor, and know she will continue to fight for access to affordable, quality health care, improving public schools, and bringing good-paying jobs to the state,” Vice President Joe Biden said in the statement.

Galloway has made access to health care a major platform issue in her campaign. She pushed for state Medicaid expansion, which Missouri voters passed, 53% to 47%.

She has also slammed incumbent Gov. Mike Parson for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic as she kicked off her campaign in early August. She later laid out her plan for managing COVID-19, stating she could both quell the case rate and revitalize the enconomy.

Gov. Parson has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate, although he has repeated calls for Missourians to social distance, wear masks and wash their hands regularly. Cases have risen in Missouri, and Parson said it’s mostly due to college students flouting guidelines.

Galloway’s campaign is pushing improving public schools and stricter rules for dealing with the pandemic.

“Vice President Joe Biden was a key part of the team that expanded healthcare to millions of Americans and brought our country back the last time we were on the brink of an economic disaster. I can’t think of a leader who is better suited for this moment and I am honored to have his support in this race,” Nicole Galloway stated. “Next year, we’ll work together to lower prescription drug costs, expand access to healthcare, and put Missouri back on the path to economic recovery.”