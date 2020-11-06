Joe Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania, 2nd swing state to flip today

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya

PHILDAELPHIA — Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania by just a little more than 5,500 votes.

New numbers released by The Associated Press show Biden with a lead of 5,594 votes over President Donald Trump. The numbers came down at 8:51 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

The AP said the presidential race remains too early to call.

Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden has taken the advantage with 264 electoral votes to Trump’s 214.

Pennsylvania is the second swing state to flip to Biden as election workers continue to tally votes.

Georgia flipped blue early this morning, with Biden pulling ahead by less than 1,000 votes.