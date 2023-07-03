Well the storms on Saturday were beefy where they hit…and puny where they didn’t. This came after a Friday of heavy rains and large hail for a elect few parts of the region. Tennis ball hail was reported in Lexington, MO and 90 MPH winds were reported at Perry Lake. There was heavy rain on the northside, and very little on the southside.

I held off on sprinklers till yesterday when I finally started to run them again since I’ve gotten so little at my house from these chances and more heat will be building in for the next couple of days. The bigger picture though is after Tuesday, we may be done with the 90s for awhile…perhaps into next weekend and beyond. So the heat will be cut back. There will be more rain chances on Wednesday and then perhaps later Friday into Saturday as well.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: Hot days through tomorrow with a decent rain chance on Wednesday, then cooler.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Lets start with the big storms on Friday.

As you know I’ve got a saying that when big heat breaks big things can happen. There was a boundary lurking in the region, just like Thursday. On Thursday that boundary didn’t get activated but on Friday it did. We were capped but the cap broke thanks to intense heating…95-100° and high dew points…in the 70s.

Once that cap broke areas north of the boundary fired. There were two monster supercells with some incredible structure including very sculptured updrafts creating large and tall cumulnimbus clouds.

Here is a picture from Courtney Miller showing this.

Notice the “hardness” of the cloud edges…this indicates strong updrafts.

Brian Cameron

That storm was a generous hail producer

W’s are stronger winds and H’s are 1″+ hail

Here is a shot of the tennis ball sized hail.

Very impressive and somewhat of a rarity in this area.

The storms Saturday were also impressive from a rain standpoint and also for some great rainbows that were generated as well as vivid mammatus clouds. The heaviest rains were south of the Metro with some 1-3″ rains down towards Bates and Henry Co

So IF you add up both events from a rainfall standpoint…you get something along these lines per CoCoRaHS

The Metro sort of had anywhere from 1/4″ to 3/4″ or so. There were some locally heavier totals around.

Liberty via Stacie Giglio Sipes

Linn Valley via Anne Bishop

As far as what’s ahead…well we have a couple of days with highs into the low to middle 90s Tomorrow will be the hottest day. Then a cold front will work through on Wednesday and that should bring some widespread rain into the region. How much any one spot gets remains to be seen but there is some 1″+ potential from this. There is a severe weather risk but I don’t think it will be all that bad, especially if the rains start earlier in the day…that would likely kill our severe risk for Wednesday.

After that we get several days of more comfortable weather with highs into the 80s…disregard Wednesday’s highs in this next chart.

The feature photo comes from Ben…perfect for the holiday.

No blog tomorrow.

Joe