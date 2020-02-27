Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que offering crab po’boy and Impossible Z-Man sandwiches during Lent

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que wants to make sure you can still enjoy barbecue during Lent.

Every Friday until Easter, Joe’s is offering a meatless version of their popular Z-Man and a soft shell crab po’ boy.

The Z-Man features plant-based Impossible burger on a toasted Kaiser bun, Joe’s BBQ sauce, provolone cheese and two onion onion rings.

Joe’s po’ boy is a hoagie bun filled with deep-fried soft shell crab meat, tipped with BBQ, cabbage and tomato jam.

Each sandwich is $11.99 and comes with one side dish.

If you’re hungry for meat, don’t worry, there’s plenty of that still on the menu!