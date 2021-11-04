John Hiatt postpones shows in metro after testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 14: Singer-songwriter John Hiatt performs during SiriusXM Outlaw Country Channel’s Americanafest: “Most Wanted Guitar Pull” at SiriusXM Studios on September 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Singer-songwriter John Hiatt tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of two shows scheduled for the weekend in the Kansas City metro.

Hiatt was set to perform at the Historic Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Missouri on Saturday, November 6 and at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, November 7.

The musician made the announcement via social media and said more details regarding rescheduling of the shows would be available at a later time.

Hiatt is a 60-year-old Grammy nominated rock, blues and country artist.

Born in Indianapolis, Hiatt moved to Nashville when he was 18 to pursue a music career and has written songs covered by some of the top artists in the world.