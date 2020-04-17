Watch Now
John Krasinski hosting virtual prom for quarantined high school students

John Krasinski attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner)

John Krasinski for prom king.

“The Office” star announced on his “Some Good News” YouTube show that he’s going to be hosting a virtual prom on Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has closed schools, and high school seniors across the country are missing out on their proms, Krasinski’s throwing a party for them.

“That’s right class of 2020,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

He even dug up his own prom picture, captioning it, “First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom ! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST! Stay tuned!”

RELATED: John Krasinski and Steve Carell gave us a mini ‘The Office’ reunion

Krasinski has been using his YouTube channel for good while social distancing. Among his good deeds are granting a young girl a virtual “Hamilton” show, free cellphone service for heatlhcare workers, and Boston Red Sox tickets for life for Boston hospital workers.

Like we said, prom king.

