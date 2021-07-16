Johnny Dare, popular KC radio host, hopes to be out of hospital and on air again soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnny Dare, a popular radio host at 98.9 the Rock, thanked fans for their support Friday as he deals with a medical issues.

The message from Dare was posted on Facebook by Bob Edwards, the station’s program director. Edwards went on to say that he watched Johnny read posts from fans and the messages have lifted his spirits.

98.9 the Rock announced earlier this week that Dare was off the air and in the hospital, getting treatment for an issue with his pancreas.

Edwards said Dare is hopeful that he will be released from the hospital over the weekend.

Johnny Dare has been on the radio in Kansas City for decades. He also hosts the city’s annual Rockfest. Dare helped grow the day-long festival into one of the largest single day concerts in the country.