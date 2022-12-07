LENEXA, Kan. — A woman who knows first-hand the impact the Johnson County Christmas Bureau has on families in need, will now serve on the agency’s board of directors.

It’s a story of giving that’s come full circle.

More than 12,000 adults will shop for free this season at the Johnson County Christmas Bureau holiday shop.

In previous years, Roseanne Newcomer was one of those holiday shoppers. As a single mom, she worked two jobs but still struggled to provide enough food for her two children.

The Johnson County Christmas Bureau shop made the season merry, just as it did when she was a child.

Nearly 40 years ago, Roseanne’s mother picked out her first new coat from the holiday shop when she was just 8 years old. Roseanne says she still remembers how the gift boosted her confidence.

“Everybody is talking about the naughty or nice list, which one you should be on,” Newcomer said. “When kids don’t get a gift, they might think they are on the naughty list even though they are wonderful kids and their parents love them very much. Sometimes there is more month than there is money and it’s very hard during that time to come up with gifts that you might not have available to you.”

Now, Newcomer and her husband are successful business owners who volunteer at the Christmas bureau and give back with the donation of a refrigerator the agency needed.

In the new year, she will join the Christmas bureau’s board.

Block and Company has donated 35,000 square feet for this year’s holiday shop in the former Steinmart store.

The Christmas bureau relies solely on community support, and receives no government funding.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.