OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors have charged three men with capital murder in a double homicide that happened nearly a year ago.

Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 39; Jesus Enrique Cerededa-Soto, 40; and Axel Arellanes-Vara, 37, are each charged in the homicides that took place on Nov. 20, 2021.

Olathe officers responded to a shooting near S. Sunset Drive and E. Fredrickson Drive in Olathe.

They found the bodies of 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Arellano-Rascon inside a parked vehicle. Both victims were from Tonganoxie.

Court documents detailing the allegations against the three suspects were not immediately available. Each man is being held on a $10 million bond.

