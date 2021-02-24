Johnson Co., KS hosts make-up clinic for vaccinations postponed by arctic cold

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Bitter cold temperatures a week ago had a big impact on the vaccination process.

Power outages forced Johnson County to cancel one of its vaccination clinics.

The county opened a make-up clinic Wednesday for seniors who had been scheduled to come to Okun Fieldhouse.

The Department of Health and Environment said anyone who had an appointment last week should show up at the same time Wednesday to get their shots.

Steve Engel brought his mother, Mary, for her second dose of the immunization.

He said even with the Arctic conditions a week ago, they would have done everything possible to get a potentially life saving inoculation.

“The only problem last week was just the cold,” Engel said. “The rolling blackouts didn’t affect me, didn’t affect us at all. But if we had to come in, we would have done it. We would have made the trip.”

So far, more than 31,000 vaccines have been given out in Johnson County through its health partnership, University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Mercy Hospital or public health events like this one.

More clinics are scheduled through March 2.

After that, the county said new appointments will be available for anyone 65 or older who wants to be vaccinated.

Johnson County said testing still shows an average of 69 new infections a day for every 100,000 people.

The county’s goal is to reduce that number to less than 50.