A previous booking photo of Matthew Bibee Jr., from the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a man to consecutive life sentences for the murder of a teenager over an $8 Xanax deal.

In Kansas, a life sentence equals 50 years. Matthew Lee Bibee, Jr. will be required to serve at least 50 years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

In addition to the consecutive life sentences, the judge also sentenced Bibee to:

14 years for attempted first-degree murder,

two years for aggravated robbery,

one year for battery on a law enforcement officer,

six months for battery,

two years for attempted aggravated robbery, and

six months for interference with law enforcement officer.

Bibee will serve the sentences concurrently.

In October 2022, a jury convicted Bibee of the crimes related to the murder of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

Court documents show Bibee arranged to buy Xanax in March 2019.

The affidavit says Padgett was killed after the deal fell through. Bibee, who was 18 years old at the time, was wounded two days later in shootout with police.

Two other then-teenagers have also been sentenced in connection with Padgett’s murder.

In 2020, Jordan Denny was sentenced to nine months of probation for her role in the failed drug deal.

Rolland Kobelo was sentenced to more than four years in a juvenile corrections facility for helping set up the deal.