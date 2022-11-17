GARDNER, Kan. — On Thursday the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted 6-0 to approve a plan to contribute $1 million toward an affordable housing project in Gardner.

The county will allocate $1 million in HOME funds to support the construction of the Prairiebrooke Townhomes at West 174th and Killcreek Road.

HOME funds are federal dollars awarded to the county from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) earmarked to create affordable housing options for low-income residents.

Prairiebrooke Townhomes location

“This is a significant project in Johnson County. We’ve heard from residents of Johnson County that they want the county to be part of finding solutions to our housing shortages as well as housing affordability challenges. This meets those criteria in a very cost-effective way,” Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick said.

The Kansas City-based nonprofit Oikos Development Corporation (ODC) is the developer for the project.

Prairiebrooke will consist of 20, 4-plex and duplex-style townhomes containing 76 units.

Sixty of the proposed townhomes will be low income two- and three-bedroom units for households earning below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Six of the units will be HOME assisted units for families earning below 50% AMI and include four two-bedroom and two three-bedroom townhomes. The remaining units will be market rate townhomes.