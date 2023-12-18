JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners has authorized Johnson County Transit to add a fare increase to the Johnson County micro-transit service.

A press release from the transit service said that the increase is due to rising demand, improved service efficiency, a review of ridership trends, and the 2024 budget.

Johnson County Micro Transit is an app-based premium service that uses on-demand dynamic routing and an inexpensive ride-hailing option that helps with connecting to the larger fixed express and commuter bus routes. The app is intended to close gaps and increase connectivity.

“Johnson County is committed to providing efficient and reliable transportation services to our community, and we continuously evaluate ridership and efficiency of dollars spent,” Mike Kelly, Chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, said.

“The board has given staff direction to embark on a strategic plan for long-range transit services, and in the interim, we believe this new fare structure will remain extremely competitive with other services while also making micro transit more reliable and consistent.”

Here is what the fee change will look like:

Current fare: $3.00 or $5.00 fare each way, depending on the zone

$3.00 or $5.00 fare each way, depending on the zone New fare: $5.00 for the first 5 miles, $2.00 per mile for miles 5.1 and beyond.

The increased fee will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2024.