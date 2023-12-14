LENEXA, Kan. — Johnson County will buy a Lenexa hotel with plans to convert it into a permanent homeless shelter.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 Thursday to enter a real estate contract for the property off Interstate 35 and Lenexa Drive.

The county will use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund the $6 million purchase.

The plan is to convert the hotel into a year-round homeless shelter that provides private space for guests.

Johnson County Board Chairman Mike Kelly previously told FOX4 the location is a good choice for a shelter because it’s centrally located, sits along major transportation routes, is close to jobs and other services, and offers distance between the property and the nearest neighbors.

“There are some great volunteer organizations that provide accommodations during the winter months, but there is not a 24-hour, 365 (day) shelter. So we saw that as a definite need in our community,” Kelly said earlier this month.

Kelly said the county still has work to do over the next several months.

“Not only to make sure that the physical structure will meet our requirements, but also it will allow us to find the right partner within our community to be the owner and operator of the facility,” he said.

The hotel can hold at least 50 beds and has space for on-site food service.

The real estate agreement also includes a former restaurant at 9471 Lenexa Drive that is not operational. Officials plan to use that space as a resource center.

The Lenexa hotel is more than 250 feet away from residential areas, but some residents still had concerns about a year-round homeless shelter coming to Johnson County.

“I would assume the more you bring the homeless to the area you live in, it is just going to bring property value down,” said Annie Gibson who lives in Johnson County. “So for people who bought their homes, it is just going to cost them money in the end, so that would be the big thing for me.”

Others told FOX4 they know the service is needed.

“I don’t have any problem with a homeless shelter. There are plenty of people in need in Johnson County, and this is as good a place as any,” Johnson County resident Paul Kochan said.