SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. — Struggling to breathe, throwing up, burning eyes and passing out. Those are the side effects many youth swimmers felt after being at a Johnson County aquatic center.

Swimmers were not only armed with the usual swim caps and towels but also oxygen canisters at the USA swimming central zone championships.

In other words, the best swimmers under the age of 14 in our entire region.

“I feel like once I get out of the water, I still can’t breathe,” Riley Dunnett, a swimmer from Illinois, said.

“The air is so thick,” another swimmer said.

“We should be inside, but the air quality is so freaking bad. You can’t be inside, the kids can’t be inside, we can’t be inside, because people are getting sick and passing out,” Alicin Skinner, a parent of a swimmer, said.

Parents say multiple kids were taken to the hospital. FOX4 reached out to the Johnson County Med-ACT, and we are waiting to hear back.

Skinner tells us kids have passed out, thrown up, and some swimmers were forced to stop competing.

In fact, the conditions were so poor, the entire team of Iowa pulled out of the competition. Races on Friday night were stopped, and race day was shortened on Saturday.

“We’ve put so much energy and practice, and we’re going like six or seven times a week to swim, and to have our season end at a pool we’re not going to get best times at is just super disappointing,” Maggie Schlippe, who swam in the competition said.

“It’s completely disappointing. They work their tails off all year to get here, to get to this level of a swim meet and then perform poorly because of the environment,” Skinner said.

FOX4 reached out to the Shawnee Mission School District, and they say they are aware of the concerns and worked with the Johnson County Parks and Recreation overnight Friday to have the aquatic center back open Saturday.

“Try harder next time, having 700 kids in a facility that should only hold 500. Who agreed to this?”