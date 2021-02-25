Johnson County bar, restaurant owners relieved as closing time restrictions removed

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson, Wyandotte and Jackson counties are removing closing time restrictions for bars, restaurants and taverns.

Kansas City made the move to remove those early midnight curfews last week. Bar and restaurant owners, including Kevin Timmons, past president of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, reached out to local leaders, saying they just wanted an even playing field.

Since November, Johnson County bars and restaurants have had to close at midnight. Nick and Jake’s didn’t build its business plan around late night customers, but it’s owner, Timmons, said he still felt the pinch.

“The extra incremental dollars you make sometimes from 11:30 at night until 1:00 in the morning are absolutely critical,” Timmons said.

Like many restaurants suffering losses for nearly a year, they’ve had to lay off staff. Bartender Kim Granato has been hoping she wouldn’t be one of them, as people in the service industry have had to get by with fewer hours.

“A lot of us don’t make a great hourly wage, so even a couple hours could be really helpful to our families,” she said.

“The time constraints seem ridiculous to me. I’m all about safety and social distancing, but I think the time constraints were really just shortening the ability for businesses like this to really remain viable and keep people employed,” customer John MacDonald said.

Some Johnson County commissioners said that was their deciding factor when they voted to lift the midnight curfew effective immediately.

“There still are provisions that talk about social distancing and masking inside of those facilities, limiting number of people that are waiting in your lobby areas, maximum number of persons at a table our still 8. We need to stay diligent,” Assistant Johnson County Manager Joe Connor said.

So far, enforcement of the health order has been driven by complaints, and Johnson County said it received very few.

“From the get-go, our enforcement has been education, education and cooperation. Based upon the complaints, that’s been a successful process,” Board of County Commissioners Chair Ed Eilert said.

County leaders hope that continues after hours when there have been concerns customers have more difficulty following COVID-19 guidelines.

“Each restauranteur is really going to have to look inside themselves and they are going to have to know to the letter of the law, yeah we are allowed to stay open later, but we need to continue what we are doing we need to be vigilant,” Timmons said.

But Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara didn’t express confidence any restrictions the board placed on restaurants would make an impact.

“There have been no fines levied. This is not being enforced. This is a façade,” she stated.