SHAWNEE, Kan. — A close call for a 10-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.

The boy fell into a drainage culvert near 53rd and Woodsonia in Shawnee.

Police said the boy and a friend were playing in the rainwater that collected in the culvert when he fell into it.

The boy was able to get himself out of the concrete drain as emergency crews searched for him. He was not injured, according to officers.

He is home with a parent, according to the police department.

