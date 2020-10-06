Johnson County church steps up to help give kids safe place to learn for free

DE SOTO, Kan. — As districts across the metro continue with at least some virtual learning, it’s put many parents in a pinch to find safe places for their kids to attend class while they go off to work.

One Johnson County, Kansas church is stepping up to help some of those families for free.

Savanna Jones is a 7th grade student in the De Soto School District. She’s attending hybrid now, part online and part in-person.

“It’s been pretty hard to get used to it but eventually I caught up on it and now I’m doing pretty good,” Jones said.

Savanna’s missed seeing her friends every day and getting quick help from teachers. So she is thankful to now have “Study Hall” at Mill Creek Community Church in Shawnee.

“It really helps me because I can focus easily,” Jones said.

The church put together the online learning program last month and currently has 44 students from four area districts enrolled. Unlike many local virtual learning sites that can cost hundreds of dollars monthly, Mill Creek’s Study Hall is free and open five days a week 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

“We wanted to remove all obstacles for families. We thought let’s do all the heavy lifting, all the work, so families & parents can just relax and have a safe place for their kids to go,” said Cindy Hennen, Mill Creek Community Church Family Ministries Director.

Generosity from the church community helped buy supplies and even hire nine virtual learning facilitators. Volunteers also help in classrooms to keep kids on trak with hectic ever-changing schedules and tech challenges.

“There was one day our WiFi went out, then all the Zooms. We just tell them this year is a crazy year for everyone. We’ll let mom and dad know, we’ll let your teachers know—it’ll be okay,” said Brittany Miller, Mill Creek Community Church Study Hall director.

Students are spread out in classes. Staff and kids all wear masks. There are plexiglass barriers between desks. The Study Hall is helping families navigate a stressful school year during the pandemic, while giving the church a new kind of outreach.

“These kids need to have some structure, need to just have some help facilitating that daily schedule and play time and connection with other kids, so that’s been a real blessing,” Hennen said.

Mill Creek plans to continue offering Study Hall as long as there’s a need with area schools doing digital learning.

As districts begin bringing some students back for face-to-face learning, the church is now opening up spots for middle and high school students who want to join Study Hall. Volunteers are also needed.

You can learn more about signing up your students or to help volunteer here.