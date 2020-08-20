Johnson County commissioners approve budget without property tax decrease

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County commissioners approved a budget of nearly $1.25 billion on Thursday for the next fiscal year, keeping the property tax rate the same as before.

Struggling business owners wanted their tax rate reduced. They had pushed for a county tax rate cut to help make up for seven weeks of shutdown when business owners couldn’t earn much money.

Officials expect that the total value of property in Johnson County will decrease this year, which is prompting commissioners to keep the county’s tax rate unchanged.

Rebecca Shipley owns Olathe Home Decor. She said she’s angry Johnson County is not providing relief to property owners.

“We are having to look at our budgets, we are negotiating with our vendors, we are trying to scramble to stay alive,” Shipley said. “That is what I expect our county officials to do. I expect them, not to raise taxes, but to give us a tax cut. I want them to work their budget like every business owner and every homeowner in this Johnson County area has had to do this year.”

County officials said they did cut spending by about $25 million this year when the pandemic struck. There are about $7 million in cuts in next year’s budget.

However, that’s not good enough for some who said Johnson County’s tax and fee revenue has gone up 25% in four years.

The county’s taxes represent only about 15 percent of a real estate tax bill. Commissioners say they know of only one taxing entity: the city of Edgerton, which has lowered its tax rate this year.