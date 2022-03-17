OLATHE, Kan. — On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously approved a resolution to consolidate two county departments.

At the request of the County Manager, the board approved the merging of the Justice Information Management System (JIMS) with the Department of Technology and Innovation (DTI).

JIMS is used as an integrated data system to connect the courts with law enforcement and the district attorney’s office. Now all JIMS county employees and the department budget will be folded into the Department of Technology.

“I believe consolidation is important whenever it’s applicable and looks like the right thing to do. This definitely looks like one of the right things to do. I do believe that there could be some cost savings from reduction in staff and infrastructure duplication,” Commissioner Jeff Meyers said.

Deputy County Manager Maury Thompson said efforts to consolidate were based on a recommendation made by Matrix Consulting Group in 2010 and a second assessment made by Thompson in 2019.

“With this we are not proposing any reduction in numbers of staff at this time,” Thompson said. “In conversation with both now directors of JIMS and DTI, they believe there is a potential for longer range savings and efficiencies, but Mr. Nixon will need some time to get in and evaluate where those lie.”

Stephanie Berland was the only person to speak during the public hearing Thursday. Berland raised concerns that a former district court employee used JIMS to embezzle more than $1 million.

“I think the citizens of Johnson County need to know that the justice receipt revenue system, which is a part of JIMS, was recently identified as a tool for theft of $1 million,” Berland said.

Berland also made reference to a 2018 Sheriff’s Office Revenue Audit, that stated the JIMS Receipt Register System (JRRS) did not have sufficient controls in place to effectively manage cash receipts, and wasn’t able to provide assurance against theft or fraud.

“I think the Chair has tried to distance himself from this embezzlement due to the fact that the money was with the district court. Citizens need to know that the system was the county’s,” Berland said.

“Our annual financial audit by outside, third-party organizations analyze the departments and agencies and their activities throughout our government operation,” BOCC Chair Ed Eilert said.

Thompson said the district court had previously been using the JIMS as its case management system. The district court recently adopted a new state-wide case management system and will be detaching from the county system.

“The state court system has actually made the decision to separate themselves from Johnson County,” Thompson said.

“We are working with them on that separation and working to ensure that we continue to integrate where [it’s] important to get the information out of their system we need for Johnson County and to manage our systems. We don’t lose any of that functionality we currently have with the JIMS case management system.”

Thompson said the JIMS Advisory Board will continue to act in an advisory role to the BOCC under the new consolidation. The JIMS advisory board consists of the County Sheriff, the District Attorney, Chief Judge of the Tenth Judicial District and the County Manager.