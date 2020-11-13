Johnson County Commissioners consider if action is needed to stop skyrocketing spread of COVID-19

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County commissioners are having an emergency session Friday afternoon to discuss the skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and to determine if further actions should be taken to fight it.

Their decision could affect day-to-day living in the metro area, even more than it already has.

In this special meeting, commissioners are expected to get the latest information on the worsening public health environment across the region.

Johnson County has the most relaxed restrictions out of the so-called “Core 4” — Johnson County, Jackson County, Kansas City, Mo., and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

But Johnson County also has recorded lower infection rates compared to the others. Still, there may be some attempt to take a more unified approach to combating the virus.

The measures Johnson County has in place, including a mask mandate, have been approved by the slimmest margin, a 4 to 3 vote of the county board.

The question many are asking for Friday, is if there’s further action proposed, will those four votes still be there?

Johnson County public health officers are expected to make their recommendations beginning at 1 p.m.

The only action that’s been mentioned publicly has been stricter limitations on gatherings, which Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas suggested earlier this week.

Some schools in Johnson County are moving back toward remote learning and available hospital beds are in short supply across the metro area.

The University of Kansas Hospital is reporting three COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.