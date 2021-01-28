Johnson County commissioners extend mask mandate 2 more months

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners has voted to extend the county mask mandate for another two months.

The commissioners voted 5-2 in a meeting on January 28. Michael Ashcroft and Charlotte O’Hara both voted no on the extension.

The mandate returned to the Kansas county in mid-October after officials reported a 116% jump in confirmed cases during the month of September. The previous mandated had been lifted the same month as the rise in cases.

Then in November, the commission voted to impose fines on businesses who disregarded the mandate. The 4-3 vote imposed a $500 fine.

FOX4 will continue to pursue this story as well as other mandates in the Kansas City metro.

Watch the debate and vote in the Facebook video below. Discussion about the mandate begins at about the 1 hour mark: