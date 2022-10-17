OLATHE, Kan. — Officials haven’t released any details yet on a closed-door Johnson County Commission meeting focused on discussing the “network security system.”

When the words “network security system” come up, it immediately brings up memories of other local governments — like Wyandotte County and Spring Hill — working through issues with ransomware.

However, there’s no confirmation that’s what’s happening in Johnson County. The public still hasn’t been given any clarification on what happened during the irregularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

County commissioners went into closed session for an hour and took no action following.

A spokesperson for the county said a statement would be sent on this situation. That statement has not yet been issued as of Monday night.

There was also tension in the room about who wasn’t at the meeting.

“But I am very concerned that the sheriff and district attorney are not going to be present because I know that we have some issues, and I had requested that they be present for our questions,” said Charlotte O’Hara, Third District Johnson County commissioner.

“This is executive session pertaining to security, and all of this is protected under the state statute. So the inference is being made that we’re discussing something that should be public. I would caution her that it’s not,” said Peg Trent, chief legal counsel for the county.

“None of us know what is going to be discussed, so for your to infer that some is public, you don’t know. None of us do,” Becky Fast, First District Johnson County Commissioner, said while referring to O’Hara.

FOX4 is still waiting for clarification from the county and will bring viewers an update as soon as that information is available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.