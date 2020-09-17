Johnson County commissioners vote to extend mask mandate into October

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County commissioners voted Thursday to continue Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate in public spaces for another four weeks.

After extensive public comment, the commission voted 4-3 to extend the mask order until at least Oct. 15.

The county’s decision comes after the Republican-led State Finance Council unanimously voted late last week to extend Kelly’s emergency declaration until the same date.

Dozens of Johnson County residents signed up to speak before the commissioners made their vote Thursday on whether to stick with the governor or reject the mask mandate.

Opponents of masks were asked to gather on one side of the hallway outside the meeting room while the other side of the hallway was reserved for those wearing masks.

A large group of mask opponents called on the county leaders to reject the requirement, and they have an ally in Commissioner Mike Brown. He doesn’t wear a mask at commission meetings and made news recently for a Facebook post encouraging people to buy guns and defend their freedoms.

“We are here in hopes to make sure the silent people who have not been raising a lot of stink about the mask mandates are heard,” said Joanie Whitman from Olathe. “We’d like the county commissioners to be aware that the mask data is not all in support, that it’s a positive, that it doesn’t work.”

Johnson County’s six public school districts, however, asked commissioners to continue the mask requirement. In a letter, district leaders said face masks are an important tool for getting all Johnson County kids back to the classroom.

County health officials said wearing masks is the most effective and most important way to limit the spread of COVID-19, and also pushed commissioners to continue the mask requirement. They said those infected but without symptoms are responsible for half of all new transmissions of the virus.

Johnson County currently has a positive test rate of 12.4%.