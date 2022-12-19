OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Board of Trustees will soon welcome a new board member.

Last month, Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation from the board after being elected last year. Since Koesten’s departure, JCCC has received 18 applications to fill her vacant board seat.

“We’re grateful for that interest that these applicants have expressed. We certainly have a qualified pool; One that is impressive, influential and frankly exemplary of our community,” Trustee Gerald Lee Cross said.

Thursday the board selected Julie Brewer, Greg Mitchell, Clay Norkey, Zach Thomas, Jerry Williams and former board member Melody Rayl to progress to the final round of interviews to fill the position.

A special board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 to interview candidates and select a new trustee by roll-call vote. The selected candidate will take office on Thursday, Jan. 19 and serve the remainder of Koesten’s unexpired four year term.