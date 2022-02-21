OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — For the first time in three years, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will increase tuition.

Last week the JCCC Board of Trustees approved the increase for tuition rates beginning this fall. Students will see their tuition increase between $3 and $5 per credit based on where they live.

Tuition will increase by $3 per credit hour for Johnson County residents, bumping up the cost from $94 to $97 per credit hour. Kansas students outside of Johnson County will see their tuition increase from $112 to $116 per credit hour.

The metro rate will increase from $138 to $143 per credit hour.

Tuition for out-of-state and international students will increase $5 per credit hour, from $223 to $228 per credit hour.