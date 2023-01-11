OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will welcome a familiar face to its Board of Trustees.

In Nov. Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation after being elected to the board in 2021.

During a special meeting Monday the Trustees voted to select former board member Melody Rayl to fill Koesten’s vacant seat. Rayl was selected from a pool of seven finalists.

Rayl was first appointed to the board to fill a vacancy in 2008 and was later elected to serve a full term from 2009 to 2013.

She will take office on Thursday, Jan. 19 and serve the remainder of Koesten’s unexpired four year term.