Johnson County consolidates COVID-19 clinic locations, expands vaccination site

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved a plan to sublease a warehouse in Lenexa where the health department can hold future vaccination clinics.

The building is a former Dimensional Innovations warehouse located near W. 107th St. and Lackman Road.

Until now, the Johnson County Health Department held COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several locations. Each location requires daily setup and teardown. There are also limitations on days and times the clinics can be open.

The county said the warehouse will be easier to operate and allow the county to vaccinate more people.

“As we start to get more doses, we will continue to provide them to our partners, such as health care systems, who are helping us get vaccines to people as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

“However, having a dedicated clinic site that offers more flexibility will play an essential role in getting our county vaccinated, getting us closer to the finish line of the pandemic.”

County employees will start working with the City of Lenexa on March 8 to get the facility ready to host mass vaccination clinics. The health department plans to open the Lenexa building for vaccinations at the end of March and will announce more details on days and hours of operations in the next few weeks.