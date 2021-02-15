Johnson County COVID-19 vaccine clinic postponed due to extreme cold, power outages

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Johnson County has been postponed to the extremely cold temperatures and possibility for power outages.

The vaccination clinic was scheduled to happen Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okun Fieldhouse, 20200 Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

Any appointments that were scheduled for Feb. 16 will now be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The clinic will still take place at Okun Fieldhouse and appointment ties will remain the same.

Anyone with questions can visit the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s website here.