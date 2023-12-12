OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County leaders are trying to make mental health resources more accessible to the community by moving their mental health crisis team and 911 dispatchers into the same building.

The goal is to make mental health resources more accessible to people in the community who need them.

As the national mental health crisis continues, Johnson County leaders are working to get people the resources they need faster.

“It’s a beacon of hope, a lifeline for those facing mental health crisis in our county and moving from awareness to action,” said Chief Paul Davis, director of Johnson County Emergency Services.

The Johnson County crisis line team is moving to the communications center, which is the same building that houses the 911 dispatchers.

The new call center gives the 30 person team better connectivity and technology that will be more reliable.

“988 is a crucial service,” said Mike Kelly, chairman of Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. “Not only is it another opportunity for those who need help to get that help, but it’s an opportunity to help those who are already in this building, those 911 dispatchers providing resources and collaboration.”

By sharing a building, the county’s 911 dispatchers and mental health professionals will also be able to share resources and more efficiently collaborate on 911 and 988 calls when a caller is in distress.

“We believe that the best crisis response is the right person at the right time with the right intervention,” said Renee Van Meter, deputy division director of emergency services at the Johnson County Mental Health Center.

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Please get help immediately.

Officials say they received more than 40,000 calls last year and expect that number to continue going up.