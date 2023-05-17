OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office will release information about an Olathe police shooting that left a man dead on New Year’s Eve.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Olathe officers shot and killed 27-year-old Brandon Lynch shortly before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022.

Investigators said an officer shot and killed Lynch near E. 121st and E. Oakview streets because he was allegedly armed with a knife.

His mother said Lynch suffered from paranoia and schizophrenia for years, and it wasn’t the first time officers responded to her home while Lynch had a knife in his hand.

Officers said at the scene Lynch advanced at them with an edged weapon, and when they tried to use a stun gun on him, but it had no effect.

Investigators said while police continued to make contact with Lynch, one officer shot him with their department-issued handgun, killing him.