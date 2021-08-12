Johnson County DA to release results of investigation into Lenexa police shooting

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County District Attorney prepares to release the results of its investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lenexa.

Offices killed Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, of Nashville, Tennessee, on May 25, 2021. He was killed at the Extended Stay America in Lenexa after officers responded to an argument.

At the time of the shooting, the police department said the officers entered the motel room and Chandler started shooting at them. The officers returned fire.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe and Lenexa Police Chief Dawn Layman said they plan to release the findings of the investigation Friday morning at 10 a.m. They also plan to release portions of redacted video from the officers’ body cameras.

FOX4 will be at the news conference at 10 a.m. Friday and plans to stream it online as it happens.