OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe is warning residents of potential home repair and insurance scams following the possible tornado and heavy storms in the area Wednesday night.

Howe’s office urges residents to call their insurance directly and not five any personal information to door-to-door individuals who may be pretending to be insurance representatives.

Scammers may also try to attack via unsolicited phone calls and even use your name and address to attempt to earn trust.

When it comes to home repair companies, the DA’s office urges people to use reputable companies and businesses that can provide legitimate phone numbers and business addresses.

Licenses are required for contractors who will be working on large-scale projects. Roofers are required to register with the State of Kansas.

To report scams, Johnson County residents can call the District Attorney’s Consumer Hotline at 813-715-3003.

