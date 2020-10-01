Johnson County health department updates school gating criteria

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has updated their school gating criteria after some districts opted out of following previous guidance, saying it was too strict.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will now include the incidence rate category, or the number of new COVID-19 cases added per 100,000 people over the prior two-week period, as well as the positive percentage rate in the county.

The new guidance comes after several districts opted out of previous guidance to move students to in-person learning and allow extracurricular activities, like sporting events.

The health department said the new guidance was put together in collaboration with the school districts; however, the districts will be responsible for determining when students will go back to in-person learning.

“JCDHE wants all schools to conduct in-person learning safely and recognizes that there are differences between the school districts and that decisions made on learning modes may differ,” the department said in a statement.

The new guidance suggests students learn remote only if there is an incidence rate of 251 or more per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 15%.

The next level recommends remote or hybrid learning for middle and high schoolers and in-person learning for elementary students if there is an incidence rate of 151-250 per 100,000 people and a 10.1 -15% positive rate.

Middle and high schoolers would convert to a hybrid schedule if the incidence rate is 51-150 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 5.1-10%. Elementary students would be in-person at this level.

Finally, middle and high schoolers would return to full-time in-person classes if there is a 0-50 incidence rate per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of less than 5%.

The gating criteria also suggests safe opening principles such as developing plans for high-risk students and staff members, intensifying cleaning practices, promoting healthy hygiene practices and developing plans for children and staff who have been ill or exposed to the virus.

“JCDHE wants all schools to conduct in-person learning safely. It is important that the health and well-being of our students, teachers, school staff and families is protected,” states Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director.

You can find the full gating criteria here.