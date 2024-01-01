UPDATE: Good news! Johnson County officials found the owner of these three horses at about 6:15 p.m.

—————

GARDNER, Kan. — Did you lose your horses?

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office found three wandering horses near 151st Street and Gardner Road in Gardner on Monday. Now deputies are trying to find their owner.

If they can’t find an owner Monday night, the sheriff’s office said the horses will be put in a pasture for the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-782-0720.