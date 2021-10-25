Johnson County Developmental Supports hosting virtual job fair

OLATHE, Kan. — If you’re on the hunt for a new job, Johnson County Developmental Supports might have an opportunity for you.

Johnson County Developmental Supports (JCDS) is a county agency that focuses on career and personal development for adults with developmental disabilities.

The agency is working to hire 11 full-time and six part-time direct support professionals to work in the residential program to support people with developmental disabilities.

JCDS Community Relations Manager Melissa Reeves said daily tasks may include preparing meals, doing laundry, leading group activities, job coaching and other support services as needed.

“When you work as a direct support professional for JCDS everyday is a new adventure. It’s challenging, it’s fun. You work with such a variety of individuals of all ages, of all abilities,” Reeves said. “We are playing an integral role in making sure that everyone in Johnson County has access to the life they want to live regardless of their ability.”

Applicants should have a high school diploma, experience working in human services and a passion for helping people. Starting pay for direct support professionals is $15.40 per hour with benefits. The county is also offering a a $500 sign-on bonus for eligible employees.

JCDS will host virtual job interviews from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, to fill evening, weekend and overnight positions.

To attend the virtual event, you must RSVP and complete an online application on the JCDS website. Anyone unable to attend the virtual interview session can still apply on the JCDS website.